Report: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti On Liverpool's Champions League Final Injury Concerns

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Liverpool have no real injury concerns for the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Some key members of Jurgen Klopp's squad including Thiago, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been sidelined over recent weeks, with some doubt about their fitness levels going into the season finale against Los Blancos. However, Ancelotti is under the impression that the Reds are fully fit and ready to go.

Liverpool Training

As per The Kop Times, speaking to Liverpool Echo, Ancelotti said: "If the Liverpool players play, they don't have an injury. They might not have been at their best in training but that won't affect their performance. It's a final, they'll give everything and it won't affect the outcome."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds look to have a fully fit squad available, with the inly absentee the soon to be AC Milan striker and club legend Divock Origi, who is sidelined with a muscle injury. Los Blancos will also go into the match with little injury concerns.

Madrid won La Liga with four games still to play, which has allowed Ancelotti to rest and rotate key members of their squad to ensure they have the best chance possible of bringing home a record 14th European Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

