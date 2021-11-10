Report: Reliable Source Confirms Steven Gerrard Deal To Become Aston Villa Manager Is 'All But Done'

A source close to Aston Villa has confirmed that the deal to take former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard from Rangers to become Aston Villa manager is 'all but done'.

Ashley Preece who is the Villa correspondent for the Birmingham Mail has claimed on twitter that the midlands club and Chief Executive Christian Purslow are about to land their number one target.

Dean Smith was sacked last Sunday after a run of five losses in the Premier League.

Preece tweeted:

'Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa all but done as he finalises his backroom staff. I'm expecting an announcement within the next 24 to 48 hours if not sooner. Christian Purslow set to get his man.'

It’s been widely speculated that 41 year old Gerrard is being lined up to replace Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when his contract comes to an end in 2024.

The move to Aston Villa will give Gerrard at the very least the chance to test himself in the Premier League at a big club.

After selling Jack Grealish in the summer to Manchester City, Villa’s new signings are yet to really catch fire.

They currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 10 points from 11 games, two points clear of the relegation zone.

