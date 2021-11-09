Skip to main content
Report: Rhys Williams Swansea City Loan Update, Liverpool Unhappy

Author:

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are not happy with Rhys Williams' lack of game time at Swansea City and may recall the player in January.

Williams joined The Swans in the summer and has only made three league appearances totalling 139 minutes so far this season.

A couple of weeks back, manager Russell Martin explained why Williams had been unfortunate to lose his place but the player is not even making matchday squads currently.

Rhys Williams

As reported by HITC, an article in The Sunday Mirror has claimed Liverpool are not happy with the situation and may cancel the agreement with The Swans in January.

It is also reported that Swansea will be forced to pay Liverpool a penalty for not playing the 20 year old.

Williams made 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool first team last season and helped the team claw their way back into the top four at the end of the season.

Should the player be recalled, it's likely Liverpool will look for a similar loan arrangement with another club.

