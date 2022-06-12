Skip to main content
Report: Robbie Fowler On Liverpool Bound Striker Darwin Nunez

Robbie Fowler believes that Darwin Nunez can kick Liverpool on to win even more trophies over the next few years. The Reds are closing in on the Uruguayan's signature, after they agreed an initial fee of around £65million for the Benfica star.

Speaking to The Mirror, Fowler said: "They’ve been brilliant this past year, but you look at the biggest games, and they didn’t always have that goalscoring edge. The Champions League final against Madrid was a game they should have won, but didn’t because of missed chances."

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker

Darwin Nunez in action against Liverpool last season

Jurgen Klopp's side won both domestic cups last season, but missed out on a record breaking quadruple after a devastating final day in the Premier League and a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in Paris. In all three finals that the Reds reached last campaign, they failed to score in each.

Nunez netted 26 times in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last term, and may provide a different threat to the likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, with his physical presence down the middle. Fowler added: “Nunez could eventually be that striker to convert those chances. And if any manager is going to get it out of him, then it’s Klopp."

