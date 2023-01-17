Skip to main content
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'

Liverpoolfc.com

The Brazilian's current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season.
Roberto Firmino could extend his contract at Liverpool until at least 2025 according to a reliable journalist.

The 31-year-old, who is currently nursing a calf injury is out of contract in the summer and continues to be linked with clubs from Saudi Arabia.

That's according to Florian Plettenberg who says despite the interest from overseas, Firmino has a 'clear tendency' to extend his stay ay Anfield.

The Sky Sport reporter also suggests that the Brazilian is keen to extend his stay until 2025 at least as he wants to continue playing at the highest level.

Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions.

The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.

Jurgen Klopp has never left any doubt however regarding his admiration for a player who has been pivotal to the success that the club have had over recent seasons and the manager has made it clear he wants his number nine to stay.

Should Firmino remain at Anfield, Klopp will have a fabulous array of attacking options at his disposal next season as the rebuild of his front line continues.

