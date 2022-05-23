Skip to main content
Report: Rolling Stones Invite Klopp & Liverpool Players To Historic Gig At Anfield As Part of SIXTY Tour - Mick Jagger 'Would Love To Meet Jurgen And The Players'

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players have been invited as special guests to the Rolling Stones concert to be held at Anfield on the 9th June.

The show at the home of Liverpool FC kicks off the UK leg of the SIXTY tour which marks the bands 60th anniversary.

Rolling Stones

The Mirror report that a source close to the band said frontman Mick Jagger would love to meet Klopp and the players despite being a huge Arsenal fan.

“Mick is a massive Arsenal fan and follows their matches.

“Liverpool beat them twice in the league and dumped them out of the Carabao Cup so he could be excused for holding a grudge. 

"But he is so excited about playing such an iconic stadium and would to love to meet Jurgen and the players."

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

The source also confirmed the band had “factored in time in their rehearsal schedule” to watch Liverpool in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The match which will see Liverpool try and win their seventh European Cup takes place in Paris and will kick off at 8pm. Watch out for our coverage over the next few days in the lead-up to UEFA's showpiece club event.

Anfield
