Skip to main content

Report: Ruben Neves Rejected Liverpool & Manchester United This Summer

Portuguese midfielder, Ruben Neves, rejected attempts from both Liverpool and Manchester United to sign him from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a report.

Ruben Neves' meteoric rise is something to behold. Then Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, signed the Portuguese midfielder from Porto in 2017, and he has since spent his last five years playing at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Manchester City Jack Grealish

After achieving promotion to the Premier League in his first season with Wolverhampton Wanderers, he is now entering his fifth consecutive season in the top flight.

In this time, he has made 191 appearances, scored 22 goals, and seemingly attracted the attention of the two biggest clubs in English football history, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The midfielder turned down both Liverpool and Manchester United "in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona", according to The Mirror.

Both Northwest clubs were in need of signing midfielders during the summer window, and with Ruben Neves seemingly fitting the bill for both clubs, it surprised some when neither side snatched him up.

Instead, Manchester United spent big to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid for around £70million, whilst Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arthur Melo

According to Sport.es, both Manchester United and Liverpool contacted Ruben Neves' agent to discuss potential terms for a transfer for the player to apply his trade at either Old Trafford or Anfield.

However, Ruben Neves was happy to commit his short-term future at Wolverhampton Wanderers, if it means he can achieve his dream move to Barcelona next summer, as the Spanish club were unable to sign him this summer due to their financial problems.

Ruben Neves spoke at the start of the season addressing the fact he hadn't moved on from Wolverhampton Wanderers:

"Let's see what happens", he said.

With neither Liverpool nor Manchester United being able to snap up the midfielder, Ruben Neves looks set on the idea of moving to the Nou Camp next year as he wishes to leave the Premier League altogether.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
News

Concern As Attacking Trio Miss Liverpool Training

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
Quotes

Andy Robertson Makes Long-Term Liverpool Pledge

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Reduce Asking Price For On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'An Amazing Player' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Ange Postecoglou
Quotes

Ange Postecoglou Tipped To Be Next Liverpool Manager After Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahim Adel Pyramids FC
Transfers

Liverpool Showing Interest In 'New Mohamed Salah'

By Owen Cummings
Calvin Ramsay
News

Liverpool Defender Returns To Full Training

By Neil Andrew
Joao Gomes
Transfers

Liverpool Preparing 'Huge Bid' In January To Beat Real Madrid For Midfielder

By Damon Carr