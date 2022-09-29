Report: Ruben Neves Rejected Liverpool & Manchester United This Summer

Ruben Neves' meteoric rise is something to behold. Then Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, signed the Portuguese midfielder from Porto in 2017, and he has since spent his last five years playing at Molineux.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After achieving promotion to the Premier League in his first season with Wolverhampton Wanderers, he is now entering his fifth consecutive season in the top flight.

In this time, he has made 191 appearances, scored 22 goals, and seemingly attracted the attention of the two biggest clubs in English football history, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The midfielder turned down both Liverpool and Manchester United "in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona", according to The Mirror.

Both Northwest clubs were in need of signing midfielders during the summer window, and with Ruben Neves seemingly fitting the bill for both clubs, it surprised some when neither side snatched him up.

Instead, Manchester United spent big to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid for around £70million, whilst Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

According to Sport.es, both Manchester United and Liverpool contacted Ruben Neves' agent to discuss potential terms for a transfer for the player to apply his trade at either Old Trafford or Anfield.

However, Ruben Neves was happy to commit his short-term future at Wolverhampton Wanderers, if it means he can achieve his dream move to Barcelona next summer, as the Spanish club were unable to sign him this summer due to their financial problems.

Ruben Neves spoke at the start of the season addressing the fact he hadn't moved on from Wolverhampton Wanderers:

"Let's see what happens", he said.

With neither Liverpool nor Manchester United being able to snap up the midfielder, Ruben Neves looks set on the idea of moving to the Nou Camp next year as he wishes to leave the Premier League altogether.

