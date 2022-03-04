Report: Sadio Mane Concerned FSG 'Want Him Out' And Are Ready To Cash In On Liverpool Superstar

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is concerned that he may not have a future at Anfield according to a report.

The Senegal international is out of contract in the summer of 2023 so has just under 18 months left to run on his current deal.

The 29 year old is not the only forward in Jurgen Klopp’s squad in this situation with teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino out of contract at the same time.

According to Football Insider, a recruitment source has told them that ‘Mane had hoped to have secured his future by now and believes the quality of his performances this season have vindicated a big-money new deal.’

After the signing of Luis Diaz in January and with focus being put on to Salah’s contract extension, the report claims Mane fears FSG “want him out” as this summer represents the last chance to cash in on him.

Senegal’s AFCON hero remains a regular starter for Klopp and it would be difficult to imagine a Liverpool team without him.

There is still time for a deal to be struck but there has to be some doubt that all three of Mane, Salah and Firmino will remain at the club post the completion of their current deals.

Author Verdict

Sadio Mane deserves to make his own decision as to whether he stays at Liverpool.

As one of Klopp’s earliest signings, he has been pivotal to the success of this team.

The stumbling block may be that FSG will not want to sanction two huge deals for Mane and Salah who are both about to enter their 30s which could mean one has to move on.

Liverpool, finally have the type of squad depth in attacking areas they need to challenge on all fronts. Losing Mane could mean the club take a step backwards so it’s within their interest to resolve the issue.

