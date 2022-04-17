Skip to main content
Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract

After Sadio Mane fired Liverpool to the FA Cup final on Saturday, a report has emerged providing an update on his contract situation at the club.

The Senegal international was sensational in scoring two goals as Liverpool took apart Manchester City in a devastating first-half performance that saw them lead 3-0 at the interval.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

Despite a spirited City comeback, however, the damage was done and Liverpool were able to see out a 3-2 victory to secure a return to Wembley in May where they will play either Chelsea or Crystal Palace.

According to Football Insider, the 30 year old is keen to extend his deal at Anfield where he has enjoyed so much success since signing from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

They report a recruitment source has told them that the hierarchy at Liverpool are also keen to see Mane extend his contract but he will not get a 'huge' deal that may compromise the club's wage structure.

Mane has found his form again since Luis Diaz arrived from Porto in January and he moved to a more central role. He currently sits on 18 goals for the season in all competitions.

Like the Mohamed Salah contract negotiations, it seems there is intent on both sides to extend, but it won't come at the cost of risking squad harmony.

