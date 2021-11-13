Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Report: Sadio Mane Leaves Senegal Squad To Have Injury Assessed By Liverpool

Author:

Insiders believe Sadio Mane has left the Senegal squad to travel back to Liverpool for his injury to be assessed by the club.

The 29 year old picked up the injury during a heavy clash in Senegal's 1-1 draw in Togo and had to leave the pitch in the 28th minute.

Sadio Mane Senegal

Manager Aliou Cisse had insisted that Mane's substitution was precautionary but BBC Sport revealed yesterday that the player had been taken for x-rays. 

The details of the nature of the injury have not been released but it is expected that it relates to either the ribs or the hip.

It now seems according to insiders that the player is returning to Merseyside to be assessed in what will be concerning news for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds face Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League and will already be without Brazilian Roberto Firmino who has a hamstring injury.

