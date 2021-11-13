Report: Sadio Mane Leaves Senegal Squad To Have Injury Assessed By Liverpool
Insiders believe Sadio Mane has left the Senegal squad to travel back to Liverpool for his injury to be assessed by the club.
The 29 year old picked up the injury during a heavy clash in Senegal's 1-1 draw in Togo and had to leave the pitch in the 28th minute.
Manager Aliou Cisse had insisted that Mane's substitution was precautionary but BBC Sport revealed yesterday that the player had been taken for x-rays.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Athletic Journalist James Pearce Continues To Confirm Liverpool's Interest In West Ham's Jarrod Bowen As Jurgen Klopp Is A Huge Fan
- Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi
- Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club
Read More
The details of the nature of the injury have not been released but it is expected that it relates to either the ribs or the hip.
It now seems according to insiders that the player is returning to Merseyside to be assessed in what will be concerning news for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds face Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League and will already be without Brazilian Roberto Firmino who has a hamstring injury.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino
- Report: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane X-Ray Results Awaited After Injury Playing For Senegal
- Liverpool Fan And WWE Superstar Sheamus Forced To Wear Manchester City Shirt After Losing Kyle Walker Challenge
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook