Report: Sadio Mane Liverpool Contract Warning For FSG As Mohamed Salah Stalemate Continues

Liverpool were dominant at Anfield on Saturday winning 4-0 against Arsenal but whilst the Mohamed Salah contract saga goes on, thoughts also have to switch to that of Sadio Mane.

This was a typical Jurgen Klopp Liverpool performance, getting in the faces of their opponents once the two managers had clashed just after the half hour mark.

Shortly after the feisty exchange on the sideline between Klopp and Mikel Arteta, Anfield roared into life and Mane headed in Alexander-Arnold's pinpoint free kick.

After half time, the Reds ran riot. Diogo Jota showing composure beyond his years to sit down Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and pass into the back of the net.

Then it was Salah's turn, volleying home from close range after a good left wing cross from Mane before Takumi Minamino, on for just one minute, slotted home with his first touch after more good work from Alexander-Arnold.

Anfield was elated as Klopp's men kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea and rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Despite the great feeling after the win, there are two major issues casting a shadow over Liverpool's season and possibility of future success.

The Mohamed Salah contract situation is well documented. His current contract expires in June 2023 and as it stands it seems the club and the player's agent haven't agreed terms on a new deal.

The player's form this season has exacerbated the reaction as Liverpool supporters are fearful they may lose their Egyptian King who has 16 goals in all competitions so far.

Senegal international Mane suffered from a loss of form last season but has returned to something near his best this season already netting on nine occasions.

The 29 year old's contract has the same expiry date as Salah's but has hardly been mentioned as the Egyptian's negotiations continue to dominate.

According to Neil Jones in a report in Goal, Mane would also like to stay at Anfield but also expects to be rewarded as his status as one of the world's top strikers.

Jones says:

'He too would like to remain on Merseyside, and he too would like recognition for years of stellar service, and a salary befitting one of the world’s top players.

Sure, his agent is a little less ‘active’ on social media than Salah’s, and sure, his form has been patchier than his Egyptian counterpart over the past 12 months - whose form hasn’t? - but it is surprising, to say the least, that more has not been made of Mane’s contract status. Like Salah’s, it needs sorting soon.'

It does seem that the Mane contract situation has gone under the radar but these two issues need the urgent attention of owners FSG to resolve sooner rather than later to ensure they don't end up impacting performances on the pitch.

The well documented wage structure at the club is under threat due to the need to reward these two outstanding players for their contributions to the team's success.

As to whether the owners are willing to break that structure and go that extra step for both players remains to be seen.

