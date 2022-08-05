Skip to main content

Report: Sadio Mane Top Earner At Bayern Munich After Move From Liverpool

Sadio Mane left Liverpool earlier on in the transfer window due to contract issues and has now become the biggest earner at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich

Liverpool broke their wage structure this summer for star Mohamed Salah, however, in Sadio Mane's case, the club were happy to let him go instead of giving him a bigger wage.

Since arriving at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's foundation signing, the Senegalese forward became a legend of the club, being key to domestic and European success. 

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez

Coming back off an international tournament win at AFCON, Mane continued his hot form for The Reds through to the end of the season. This was needed, as his teammate, Mohamed Salah dropped off with his form.

Despite the brilliant ending to the season, Sadio Mane decided to leave Liverpool after their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

The winger wanted a higher wage, which the club weren't prepared to offer. The club did, however, agreed to Mohamed Salah's wage demands.

Sadio Mane

Mane left for Bayern Munich, which now according to reports by SportBILD, is the highest earner at the club with an annual salary of £18.5m. 

Did Liverpool make a mistake letting Sadio Mane go or was he moved on at the right time?

