Report: Scotland Manager Steve Clarke On Liverpool's Andrew Robertson

Steve Clarke says that Liverpool and Scotland defender Andrew Robertson was 'outstanding' in their 2-0 Nations League victory over Armenia on Wednesday. Goals from Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna helped claim the win at Hampden Park, just a week after their crushing World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine.

Robertson yet again impressed for the Tartan Army, and Clarke was full of admiration for the left back after the game. As per Liverpool Echo, Clarke said: "I have to mention the captain, I thought he was outstanding... He was outstanding in the dressing room before the game, himself, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, leaders."

Andy Robertson in Scotland action against Denmark IMAGO / Sportimage

The Reds full back was given the captaincy back in September 2018, and has gone on to be a key player for the Scots, along with Kieran Tierney. Robertson has earned 58 caps for the national side, and has scored three goals.

Clarke continued: "I thought the captain was exceptional. It was just in general, as a captain, a leader. It is a role that Andy has really grown into and sometimes he doesn’t quite get the mentions that maybe he should do."

Scotland will also face Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland in their group, and will be confident that they can finish top and earn promotion to League A next campaign.

