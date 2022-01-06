Report: Some Manchester United Players Already Questioning If Ralf Rangnick Is The Right Man For Old Trafford

Some of the Manchester United squad are starting to question whether Ralf Rangnick is the right man to the lead the team according to a report.

Since Rangnick took over as interim manager from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the team have been unconvincing and were completely outplayed in the 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday.

According to Sky Sports, some players are beginning to doubt he is the right man for the job and are struggling to adapt to his training methods.

The report claims that a source told Sky Sports News that 'there are cliques within the United dressing room' and 'the players are finding it difficult to play in Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation'.

It goes on to say that another source has suggested to the Sky Sports News channel that 'they don't have the coach to get the best out of those players'.

After the match with Wolves, defender Luke Shaw admitted he didn't feel the team were playing with togetherness.

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday looking to get back to winning ways.

Author Verdict

Implementing a new style and philosophy takes time so it seems crazy that after just a few Covid interrupted weeks the German who is so highly respected in the game is reportedly being questioned by some players.

