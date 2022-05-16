Report: Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Midweek Clash

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of the two sides Premier League meeting at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

As per HampshireLive, the Austrian said: "We all know how strong Jurgen is and how focused he is. They won't have given up on their chance to win the league, that's for sure.

"Even if it's tough for him to go for all four, I know he will do everything to win the game and give themselves a chance on the last day."

Hasenhuttl has won just once in six matches against Klopp's Reds over recent years, which was in last seasons 1-0 Saints win courtesy of a Danny Ings strike.

The Reds ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture in November, but will be expecting a stiffer test on Tuesday.

A Liverpool victory would ensure that the title race goes down to the final day, anything other than three points would all but guarantee Manchester City their third league victory in four seasons.

