Report: Surprising Injury Update Emerges For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

A surprising report has emerged regarding the fitness of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp announced that the 23 year old would be out for 'weeks' after injuring his hamstring. The player missed the FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest and was also ruled out of international duty for England as a result.

This Is Anfield report however that Alexander-Arnold returned to full training yesterday and is contention to start against Watford on Saturday.

Originally, the hope was that the right-back would be fit and available for the huge Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday, 10th April so it would appear he is ahead of schedule with his recovery.

A conflicting report has emerged however from Dominic King of the Daily Mail who suggests that the player has yet to re-join first team training with the Watford match likely to come too soon.

Either way, the news looks to be promising in that Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a return and should make the Manchester City clash and possibly the Benfica match in midweek in the Champions League ahead of the game at the Etihad.

Joe Gomez is likely to deputise if Alexander-Arnold is not fit for the Watford match after doing well in that position against Forest.

