Report: Takumi Minamino To Be Missing During AFCON alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita

Liverpool could lose Takumi Minamino to international duty in 'mid to late' January, according to reports.

Japan have had several internationals rearranged with China and Saudi Arabia, meaning that Minamino could miss several key matches for the Reds against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The forward has been in hot form so far this season, chipping in with four goals in limited minutes so far this season.

And as confirmed by James Pearce, he could miss these fixtures as a result of the re-organisation.

This would not usually be the biggest miss, but with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane away with the African Cup of Nations, it would be concentrated on a weak area in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

