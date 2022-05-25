Skip to main content
Report: Thiago Alcantara Working In Gym Ahead Of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

Thiago Alcantara has been working in the gym at the AXA Training Centre with physio Lee Nobes ahead of the Champions League final clash against Real Madrid on Saturday according to a report.

Thiago Alcantara

The 31-year-old was substituted just before half-time in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Wolves at the weekend with an achilles problem.

After a scan revealed there was no major damage, the Spanish international will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the game.

The update from Neil Jones of Goal at least offers Liverpool fans some hope that their midfield maestro could be fit to play at least some part of their final game of the season.

In more positive news, Fabinho and Joe Gomez both returned to full training on Wednesday and are expected to be in contention to take part as Liverpool look to achieve a brilliant cup treble.

