Report: Three Liverpool Players Could Return From Injury For Crucial Ajax Champions League Clash

After another below-par Premier League performance in the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp will hope to see improvements when Liverpool travel to face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Klopp's team had enjoyed two 1-0 wins against champions Manchester City and West Ham United prior to the match at the City Ground and momentum appeared to be building.

Their erratic form came back to haunt them once again however with former player Taiwo Awoniyi's 55th-minute goal the difference between the two teams.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool travel to Amsterdam knowing that a draw will be enough to see them through to the last 16 of the Champions League with one game to spare.

They will need to check on the fitness of a number of key players again as Klopp continues to deal with the injury crisis that has engulfed the club since the start of the season.

According to The Athletic, Klopp should be able to welcome back Ibrahima Konate (muscle injury), Thiago Alcantara (ear infection), and Darwin Nunez (hamstring) for the Ajax visit.

Assuming all three are ready to return to the starting XI, that will represent a huge boost for the Liverpool manager who is in need of options to rotate his squad.

LFCTR Verdict

A defeat to Ajax could leave Liverpool with a potentially tricky final match against Napoli at Anfield on matchday 6 so it's imperative they get the job done in the Netherlands.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |