Report: Tottenham Striker Harry Kane On Golden Boot Battle With Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland

Harry Kane reveals he is looking forward to the challenge of coming up against Premier League new boys Darwin Nunez and Erling Braut-Haaland next season.

Kane netted 17 times in the Premier League last campaign, six goals behind joint Golden Boot winners Heung-Min Son and Mohamed Salah.

With Liverpool completing the signature of Darwin Nunez, who scored 26 goals in 28 games in the Primeira Liga last season, and Manchester City haviing secured Erling Braut-Haaand, who netted 22 in 24 Bundesliga matches last term, next years race for top scorer will be even tougher.

Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane said: "The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough. The Premier League has produced some top strikers around the world for a number of years." Kane has won the prize three times in his career, and is the leagues fifth top scorer of all time with 183 goals.

"Every season I’ve been playing has been a tough battle for the Golden Boot and it’s no different. I expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings, it’s going to be the case... It helps me as a player, it’s good competition, it drives me to get better."

