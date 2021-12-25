Report: Tottenham v Crystal Palace Premier League Boxing Day Clash Postponed - Match OFF

The Boxing Day clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in the Premier League has been postponed according to Football London.

The Eagles boss Patrick Vieira had said on Christmas Eve they had some positive cases in the squad and the situation appears to have worsened amongst the squad and staff.

This is the fourth game to be postponed from the Boxing Day fixture list with the matches at Liverpool, Wolves and Burnley all suffering the same fate.

Mark Wyatt from Football London gave a bit more background behind the postponement.

'Breaking - Crystal Palace's game against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow is OFF. Two back room staff from #CPFC have tested positive for Covid. Players delayed travelling to hotel until club could hear back from Premier League.'

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City v Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur P-P Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook