Report: UEFA To Move Champions League Final Away From Russia

UEFA plan to move the 2022 Champions League final away from St Petersburg following Russia's invasion of Ukraine according to a report.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

An emergency committee meeting for UEFA has been called for Friday morning when BBC Sport report a decision will be made.

'Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.'

'Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.'

The final was due to be played on Saturday, 28th May at the Gazprom Arena but developments in Ukraine are reported to have put an end to that. It is unclear as things stand where the final may now take place.

Zenit St Petersburg's game against Real Betis in the Europa League knockout play-off stages will go ahead in Spain as planned on Thursday evening.

FIFA are also meeting on Thursday to discuss the World Cup play-off matches involving Russia and Ukraine in March where they are scheduled to face Poland and Scotland respectively.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

