Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson's Injury And Chances Of Featuring Against Arsenal

Author:

According to a report, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was sent back from international duty with England as a result of a tight groin.

England manager Gareth Southgate had revealed that injury occurred during the 5-0 thrashing of Albania at Wembley but gave no further detail in respect of the exact nature of the injury.

Jordan Henderson

Gareth Southgate on Henderson's Injury

“Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries”

“With Hendo, (it happened) within the game. There’s a precaution with both of them. We’ve scanned them. There is small injuries on the scans so we hope that they’re not going to miss too much football from here on."

“It shouldn’t be too bad in either case but we just have to see how that progresses.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Henderson Hopeful For Arsenal

According to a report today however, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has confirmed the injury was a tight groin and the player is hopeful of making Saturday's match.

'Captain Jordan Henderson is hopeful of being available to face Arsenal following his early return to Kirkby from England duty due to tightness in his groin. 

The 31 year old was pictured training on his own at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

Pearce on Sadio Mane's Injury

The article also provided an update on Sadio Mane who was sent back to Merseyside after injuring himself in Senegal's match with Togo.

Sadio Mane, who took a blow to the ribs playing for Senegal, has since returned to full training.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
News

Report: Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson's Injury And Chances Of Featuring Against Arsenal

1 minute ago
Andrew Robertson
News

Report: Andy Robertson Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

1 hour ago
Fabinho Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

'Messi Is Looking So Far In Fabinho's Pocket' - Fans React To Liverpool Midfielder's Dominant Performance For Brazil v Argentina

2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

'It's Painful': Virgil Van Dijk Admits To Still Dealing With Injury

3 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

BT Pundit Steve McManaman Believes Liverpool Should Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Over Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

'A Cat And Mouse Game' - Ex Referee On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's West Ham Complaints

4 hours ago
Neco Williams
Articles

'Welsh Joao Cancelo' - Fans React To Neco Williams Starring Role For Wales V Belgium

4 hours ago