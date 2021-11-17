Report: Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson's Injury And Chances Of Featuring Against Arsenal

According to a report, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was sent back from international duty with England as a result of a tight groin.

England manager Gareth Southgate had revealed that injury occurred during the 5-0 thrashing of Albania at Wembley but gave no further detail in respect of the exact nature of the injury.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Gareth Southgate on Henderson's Injury

“Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries”

“With Hendo, (it happened) within the game. There’s a precaution with both of them. We’ve scanned them. There is small injuries on the scans so we hope that they’re not going to miss too much football from here on."

“It shouldn’t be too bad in either case but we just have to see how that progresses.”

Henderson Hopeful For Arsenal

According to a report today however, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has confirmed the injury was a tight groin and the player is hopeful of making Saturday's match.

'Captain Jordan Henderson is hopeful of being available to face Arsenal following his early return to Kirkby from England duty due to tightness in his groin.

The 31 year old was pictured training on his own at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

Pearce on Sadio Mane's Injury

The article also provided an update on Sadio Mane who was sent back to Merseyside after injuring himself in Senegal's match with Togo.

Sadio Mane, who took a blow to the ribs playing for Senegal, has since returned to full training.'

