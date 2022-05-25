Report: Virgil Van Dijk On His Sharpness Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed he is fully fit for Saturdays Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has missed the Reds last two matches, after being substituted off at half time in his sides FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley earlier this month.

But, according to Empire Of The Kop, speaking to Liverpool's website, the defender said: "My body is definitely enjoying a little bit of rest after playing so many games, so many tense moments, and I think getting a little knock after the FA Cup final was maybe a sign that my body needed to have a rest.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I feel absolutely fine now and looking forward to, hopefully, a special evening."

The Dutch powerhouse will partner either Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate on the day, who have both impressed in recent weeks, as Van Dijk and co will look to bring home the Reds seventh European Cup.

