Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Virgil Van Dijk On His Sharpness Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed he is fully fit for Saturdays Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has missed the Reds last two matches, after being substituted off at half time in his sides FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley earlier this month.

But, according to Empire Of The Kop, speaking to Liverpool's website, the defender said: "My body is definitely enjoying a little bit of rest after playing so many games, so many tense moments, and I think getting a little knock after the FA Cup final was maybe a sign that my body needed to have a rest.

Virgil van Dijk
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I feel absolutely fine now and looking forward to, hopefully, a special evening."

The Dutch powerhouse will partner either Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate on the day, who have both impressed in recent weeks, as Van Dijk and co will look to bring home the Reds seventh European Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Set To Depart Reds This Summer

By Joe Dixon11 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane On Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's Comments Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon26 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Report: Thiago Alcantara Working In Gym Ahead Of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Fabinho
News

Report: Fabinho To Be Fit For Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Make Summer Transfer Move For PSV Eindhoven Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabinho
News

Two Players Return To Full Training For Liverpool Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid, Key Player Missing

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Revealed: What Sir Alex Ferguson & Jurgen Klopp Said After Liverpool Boss Won LMA Manager Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
News

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Wins LMA & Premier League Manager Of The Year Awards

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago