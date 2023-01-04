Skip to main content
Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

The Dutchman was substituted at halftime in Monday's 3-1 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford.

The problems continue to pile up for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after news that Virgil van Dijk's hamstring injury is worse than anticipated.

Liverpool were well beaten by Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday in a lacklustre display that has led to widespread criticism.

Ibrahima Konate

Klopp's team were physically overpowered in a shocking first half performance that saw the Bees hit the net four times but with two of those efforts ruled out for offside.

Three changes at the interval helped Liverpool improve in the second half and they were given hope of a comeback when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Despite dominating possession however, they could not find an equaliser and were undone by another soft goal late on when Bryan Mbeumo got the better of Ibrahima Konate to slot past Alisson Becker and make it 3-1.

Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool defence endured a torrid opening 45 minutes and there was a surprise when he didn't reappear for the second half, being replaced by Joel Matip.

Virgil Van Dijk
Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the game however, Klopp confirmed that the 31-year-old had suffered a hamstring problem and was substituted as a precaution.

Whilst Klopp played down the issue at the time, Dominic King from the Daily Mail has confirmed that the injury is more serious than first anticipated.

The Northern Football Correspondent for the Mail reports that he will be having a scan to establish the full extent of the damage but is 'likely to be out for weeks now'.

LFCTR Verdict

The likelihood is the Dutchman would have been given a break for the FA Cup tie with Wolves this weekend in any case before returning to face Brighton on the 14th January.

The suggestion he may be 'out for weeks' could be a bit premature however until such time the scan has been undertaken and the full extent of the injury understood for what appeared to be a minor problem.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

New Owners Or Investors Of Liverpool To Have American Links With FSG Open To Full Sale At Right Price

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Anfield Road stand
Transfers

Liverpool Not Expected To Bring In Further Signings In The Winter Transfer Window

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
World Cup

Dortmund 'Could Get Weak' If Substantial Jude Bellingham Offer Is Made In January - Insider

By Neil Andrew
Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Re-Visiting Move For Wolves Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Plan Transfer Raid Of Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal Emirates Stadium
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Newcastle United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew