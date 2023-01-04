Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

The problems continue to pile up for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after news that Virgil van Dijk's hamstring injury is worse than anticipated.

Liverpool were well beaten by Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday in a lacklustre display that has led to widespread criticism.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Klopp's team were physically overpowered in a shocking first half performance that saw the Bees hit the net four times but with two of those efforts ruled out for offside.

Three changes at the interval helped Liverpool improve in the second half and they were given hope of a comeback when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Despite dominating possession however, they could not find an equaliser and were undone by another soft goal late on when Bryan Mbeumo got the better of Ibrahima Konate to slot past Alisson Becker and make it 3-1.

Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool defence endured a torrid opening 45 minutes and there was a surprise when he didn't reappear for the second half, being replaced by Joel Matip.

IMAGO / News Images

After the game however, Klopp confirmed that the 31-year-old had suffered a hamstring problem and was substituted as a precaution.

Whilst Klopp played down the issue at the time, Dominic King from the Daily Mail has confirmed that the injury is more serious than first anticipated.

The Northern Football Correspondent for the Mail reports that he will be having a scan to establish the full extent of the damage but is 'likely to be out for weeks now'.

LFCTR Verdict

The likelihood is the Dutchman would have been given a break for the FA Cup tie with Wolves this weekend in any case before returning to face Brighton on the 14th January.

The suggestion he may be 'out for weeks' could be a bit premature however until such time the scan has been undertaken and the full extent of the injury understood for what appeared to be a minor problem.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |