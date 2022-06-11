Report: What Is Roberto Firmino’s Current Contract Situation With Liverpool?

With Sadio Mané set to leave the club this summer and the twists and turns of Mohamed Salah’s ongoing contract talks, what is the current situation with Liverpool’s Brazilian number nine?

After eight years at the club all eyes are on Roberto Firmino as the contract countdown clock has began to tick with the Brazilian yet to be offered a new deal at Anfield.

There’s no doubt Roberto Firmino seems happy with life in Liverpool as every time we see him he has that beaming smile on display.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

However, despite seeming incredibly settled in Merseyside Firmino does only have a year left on his current contract which is set to expire in June 2023.

The Brazilian international has reportedly been advised by the club to let his current contract run down with the Reds looking to build a fresher front three by adding new talent to the squad. According to media outlet TalkSPORT there has been no hint of a new contract deal for the 30-year-old forward.

Firmino who joined the reds from German side Hoffenheim for £29 million back in 2015 has had a rather impressive career at Anfield. Totalling an impressive 327 appearances with 98 goals.

Last season was a stop start one for Firmino as he was in and out of the team with injuries and was second choice to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota for a while.

One thing for sure is that the brilliant Brazilian wants to stay at the club and the ball is within Liverpool’s court.

