Report: Young Liverpool And Northern Ireland Defender On His Progression

Conor Bradley has promised that he will do everything in his power to keep improving his game, after making positive strides for Liverpool and Northern Ireland last campaign.

The 18-year-old made five senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, including a short cameo in the Reds Champions League victory against AC Milan. The right back also made some strong progress for his country, and recently earned his sixth international cap in their defeat against Greece.

Conor Bradley in action against Greece IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview with The Irish News, Bradley said: "It's been a mad year for me personally being called up to the senior team this time last year and then starting against Greece... I just try and take all that in my stride and keep working hard and keep doing what I usually do."

The teenager's primary position is at right back, but he has often played further forward, whether that be at wing back or on the right wing. A problem he will face at the Reds is the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnond is currently occupying his spot, therefore Bradley's versatility may come in handy in his quest for more playing time.

Bradley continued: "I'm developing both as a person and as a footballer which is the main thing for me. I feel I have come on leaps and bounds over the last year and hopefully I can do something similar from now until next year."

