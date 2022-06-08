Report: Young Liverpool And Northern Ireland Defender On His Progression
Conor Bradley has promised that he will do everything in his power to keep improving his game, after making positive strides for Liverpool and Northern Ireland last campaign.
The 18-year-old made five senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, including a short cameo in the Reds Champions League victory against AC Milan. The right back also made some strong progress for his country, and recently earned his sixth international cap in their defeat against Greece.
In an interview with The Irish News, Bradley said: "It's been a mad year for me personally being called up to the senior team this time last year and then starting against Greece... I just try and take all that in my stride and keep working hard and keep doing what I usually do."
Read More
The teenager's primary position is at right back, but he has often played further forward, whether that be at wing back or on the right wing. A problem he will face at the Reds is the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnond is currently occupying his spot, therefore Bradley's versatility may come in handy in his quest for more playing time.
Bradley continued: "I'm developing both as a person and as a footballer which is the main thing for me. I feel I have come on leaps and bounds over the last year and hopefully I can do something similar from now until next year."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'
- Report: PSG Willing To Pay €50Million For Liverpool Midfielder To Replace Gini Wijnaldum
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Ten Options For Replacing Sadio Mane At Liverpool After Striker Linked To Bayern Munich. The Fans View.
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |