Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Young Liverpool And Northern Ireland Defender On His Progression

Conor Bradley has promised that he will do everything in his power to keep improving his game, after making positive strides for Liverpool and Northern Ireland last campaign.

The 18-year-old made five senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, including a short cameo in the Reds Champions League victory against AC Milan. The right back also made some strong progress for his country, and recently earned his sixth international cap in their defeat against Greece. 

Conor Bradley Kostas Tsimikas

Conor Bradley in action against Greece

In an interview with The Irish News, Bradley said: "It's been a mad year for me personally being called up to the senior team this time last year and then starting against Greece... I just try and take all that in my stride and keep working hard and keep doing what I usually do."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The teenager's primary position is at right back, but he has often played further forward, whether that be at wing back or on the right wing. A problem he will face at the Reds is the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnond is currently occupying his spot, therefore Bradley's versatility may come in handy in his quest for more playing time.

Bradley continued: "I'm developing both as a person and as a footballer which is the main thing for me. I feel I have come on leaps and bounds over the last year and hopefully I can do something similar from now until next year."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez - Reliable Liverpool Sources Confirm Interest & Intent To Smash Transfer Record To Get Him

By Neil Andrew59 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker 'Intends' To Play For Jurgen Klopp

By Matt Thielen6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'He'd Pick Liverpool Over (Manchester) United - Former Red On Transfer Chase For Benfica's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

England Legend Calls Out Gareth Southgate For Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on Bench Against Germany

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Harry Kane Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'A Great Fit' - Former Liverpool Player On Rumoured Transfer Target Harry Kane Of Tottenham Hotspur

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Liverpool To Break Transfer Record According To Former Chelsea And Marseille Forward

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Articles

Revealed: Top 10 Most Valuable Players In The World - One Liverpool Player Included Alongside Mbappe, Haaland, Pedri, Foden & More

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago