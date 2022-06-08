Report: Young Liverpool Midfielder Challenged By England Coach

England Under-21's boss Lee Carsley has set Curtis Jones a challenge to make the Three Lions senior squad for the 2022 World Cup in December.

Jones has netted three goals in ten caps for Carsley's side, and the ex-Coventry City manager believes the scouser has a high ceiling of potential. As per Sport Bible, Carsley said: “It's important to me that Curtis doesn't play within himself. He's got to be the best player every day, every game. I think he can score more, I think he can assist more. When he gets in front of goal, he's got that quality."

Curtis Jones in action for England U-21's MB Media/Sipa USA

The 21-year-old Reds midfielder has already notched up 74 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, and has impressed when he has been given the chance. He is a smart technical player who travels strongly with the ball, but one criticism in the past has been his decision making in the final third.

Carsley continued: "He's got energy, he's fast, he's got real power, he's got a real natural balance on the ball... I expect more from him. The players that are almost your middle of the road ones - when they do well, you're like ‘that was brilliant, well done’. But the really talented ones, when they do well you actually want them to do better, you push them more.

"It's down to them. Gareth [Southgate] has shown in the past if you are playing well for your club, you're going to get a chance."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |