Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2022/23 Premier League Season

As the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion, we take a look at the reported salaries for Liverpool's players for the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool 2022/23 Reported Player Salaries

Capology.com

Player SalaryAgeWeekly SalaryYearly Salary

Mohamed Salah

30

£350,000

£18,200,000

Virgil van Dijk

30

£220,000

£11,440,000

Thiago Alcantara

31

£200,000

£10,400,000

Fabinho

28

£180,000

£9,360,000

Trent Alexander-Arnold

23

£180,000

£9,360,000

Roberto Firmino

30

£180,000

£9,360,000

Darwin Nunez

23

£179,423

£9,330,000

Alisson Becker

29

£150,000

£7,800,000

Jordan Henderson

32

£140,000

£7,280,000

Naby Keita

27

£120,000

£6,240,000

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

28

£120,000

£6,240,000

Joel Matip

30

£100,000

£,5,200,000

Diogo Jota

25

£90,000

£4,680,000

Joe Gomez

25

£75,000

£3,900,000

Ibrahima Konate

23

£70,000

£3,640,000

Nathaniel Phillips

25

£64,615

£3,360,000

Kostas Tsimikas

26

£60,000

£3,120,000

Adrian

35

£58,077

£3,020,000

Luis Diaz

25

£56,000

£2,912,000

James Milner

36

£55,000

£2,860,000

Andrew Robertson

28

£50,000

£2,600,000

Harvey Elliott

19

£15,000

£780,000

Rhys Williams

21

£10,000

£520,000

Curtis Jones

21

£7,500

£390,000

Caoimhin Kelleher

23

£5,962

£310,000

Sepp van den Berg

20

£5,000

£260,000

Fabio Carvalho

19

TBC

TBC

Calvin Ramsay

19

TBC

TBC

