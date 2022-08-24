Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2022/23 Premier League Season
As the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion, we take a look at the reported salaries for Liverpool's players for the 2022/23 season.
|Player Salary
|Age
|Weekly Salary
|Yearly Salary
Mohamed Salah
30
£350,000
£18,200,000
Virgil van Dijk
30
£220,000
£11,440,000
Thiago Alcantara
31
£200,000
£10,400,000
Fabinho
28
£180,000
£9,360,000
Trent Alexander-Arnold
23
£180,000
£9,360,000
Roberto Firmino
30
£180,000
£9,360,000
Darwin Nunez
23
£179,423
£9,330,000
Alisson Becker
29
£150,000
£7,800,000
Jordan Henderson
32
£140,000
£7,280,000
Naby Keita
27
£120,000
£6,240,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
28
£120,000
£6,240,000
Joel Matip
30
£100,000
£,5,200,000
Diogo Jota
25
£90,000
£4,680,000
Joe Gomez
25
£75,000
£3,900,000
Ibrahima Konate
23
£70,000
£3,640,000
Nathaniel Phillips
25
£64,615
£3,360,000
Kostas Tsimikas
26
£60,000
£3,120,000
Adrian
35
£58,077
£3,020,000
Luis Diaz
25
£56,000
£2,912,000
James Milner
36
£55,000
£2,860,000
Andrew Robertson
28
£50,000
£2,600,000
Harvey Elliott
19
£15,000
£780,000
Rhys Williams
21
£10,000
£520,000
Curtis Jones
21
£7,500
£390,000
Caoimhin Kelleher
23
£5,962
£310,000
Sepp van den Berg
20
£5,000
£260,000
Fabio Carvalho
19
TBC
TBC
Calvin Ramsay
19
TBC
TBC
