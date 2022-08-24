Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2022/23 Premier League Season

As the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion, we take a look at the reported salaries for Liverpool's players for the 2022/23 season.

Player Salary Age Weekly Salary Yearly Salary Mohamed Salah 30 £350,000 £18,200,000 Virgil van Dijk 30 £220,000 £11,440,000 Thiago Alcantara 31 £200,000 £10,400,000 Fabinho 28 £180,000 £9,360,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold 23 £180,000 £9,360,000 Roberto Firmino 30 £180,000 £9,360,000 Darwin Nunez 23 £179,423 £9,330,000 Alisson Becker 29 £150,000 £7,800,000 Jordan Henderson 32 £140,000 £7,280,000 Naby Keita 27 £120,000 £6,240,000 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 28 £120,000 £6,240,000 Joel Matip 30 £100,000 £,5,200,000 Diogo Jota 25 £90,000 £4,680,000 Joe Gomez 25 £75,000 £3,900,000 Ibrahima Konate 23 £70,000 £3,640,000 Nathaniel Phillips 25 £64,615 £3,360,000 Kostas Tsimikas 26 £60,000 £3,120,000 Adrian 35 £58,077 £3,020,000 Luis Diaz 25 £56,000 £2,912,000 James Milner 36 £55,000 £2,860,000 Andrew Robertson 28 £50,000 £2,600,000 Harvey Elliott 19 £15,000 £780,000 Rhys Williams 21 £10,000 £520,000 Curtis Jones 21 £7,500 £390,000 Caoimhin Kelleher 23 £5,962 £310,000 Sepp van den Berg 20 £5,000 £260,000 Fabio Carvalho 19 TBC TBC Calvin Ramsay 19 TBC TBC

