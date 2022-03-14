Skip to main content
Report: FSG Willing To Make Mohamed Salah Best Paid Player As Barcelona Make Their Move

Reports suggest that FSG are willing to make Mohamed Salah the best-paid player in Liverpool's history. As Barcelona make contact with the Egyptian's agent, it will be vital the club get their best player tied down.

Liverpool will have their work cut out if they are to keep their Egyptian King, with many clubs already showing interest in his signature, after speculation over his contract talks adding doubt to his future at the club.

Mohamed Salah

Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus all are eyeing up a move for the forward, with the Catalan side reported to be already in conversation with his agent Ramy Abbas Issa. 

FSG, Salah and his agent have been in negotiations over a new contract since the end of last year, but are failing to agree on the wage amount. It is reported that Mohamed Salah and his representative are demanding around £420k, but FSG have a strict wage structure that they are not willing to break.

Reported by The Ahletic, FSG are willing to make Mohamed Salah the highest-paid player in the history of the club, but only under one condition. That condition is that it is not to disrupt their wage structure. Liverpool's star has reiterated his desire to continue to play for the club, despite failing to agree on a deal so far.

Mohamed Salah Barcelona
