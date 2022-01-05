Report: Liverpool Have Less Than Ten Players Available As EFL Cup Semi Final Against Arsenal Gets Postponed

According to reports, Liverpool have less than ten first team squad players available, as their Carabao Cup Semi Final first leg against Arsenal was earlier postponed following Covid outbreak at the club.

Liverpool's proposal to postpone the EFL Cup match against Arsenal on Thursday was earlier accepted by EFL. The proposal came after a Covid outbreak at the training ground.

IMAGO / PA Images

The outbreak came after three positive cases confirmed before the Chelsea match, several injuries and Liverpool losing all of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to AFCON.

Despite rival fans moaning about the acceptance of the postponement, EFL were left with no choice but to call the match off, with the amount of players Liverpool have left available.

Reports from David Maddock in The Mirror, the number of first team squad players for Liverpool is in fact less than ten. The decision that has been made is a right one, for all fairness in the sport.

