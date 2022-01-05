Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Have Less Than Ten Players Available As EFL Cup Semi Final Against Arsenal Gets Postponed

According to reports, Liverpool have less than ten first team squad players available, as their Carabao Cup Semi Final first leg against Arsenal was earlier postponed following Covid outbreak at the club.

Liverpool's proposal to postpone the EFL Cup match against Arsenal on Thursday was earlier accepted by EFL. The proposal came after a Covid outbreak at the training ground.

AXA Training Centre

The outbreak came after three positive cases confirmed before the Chelsea match, several injuries and Liverpool losing all of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to AFCON.

Despite rival fans moaning about the acceptance of the postponement, EFL were left with no choice but to call the match off, with the amount of players Liverpool have left available. 

Read More

Reports from David Maddock in The Mirror, the number of first team squad players for Liverpool is in fact less than ten. The decision that has been made is a right one, for all fairness in the sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

AXA Training Centre
News

Report: Liverpool Have Less Than Ten Players Available As EFL Cup Semi Final Against Arsenal Gets Postponed

1 minute ago
Chelsea Liverpool Mendy Jorginho Azpilicueta
Non LFC

Watch: Bizarre Ben Davies Own Goal Gives Chelsea 2-0 Lead Against Tottenham

13 minutes ago
Kai Havertz Chelsea
Non LFC

Watch: Kai Havertz Goal Gives Chelsea Lead Against Tottenham In Carabao Cup Semi-Final

41 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

This Summer Transfer Window Will Be Big For The Club Says Liverpool Correspondent, As Liverpool Fans Pressure FSG

1 hour ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Price Revealed That Liverpool Would Consider For Nat Phillips Transfer After Derisory Offer Turned Down

1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
News

Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2021/22 Betting Odds

1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Neco Williams Could Leave Liverpool

1 hour ago
Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

'Actions Speak Louder Than Words' - Chelsea Fans React To Romelu Lukaku Apology

2 hours ago