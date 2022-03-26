Report: 'Huge' FSG Update On Mohamed Salah's Future With Liverpool Following Links To Juventus

According to reports, Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool and FSG have taken a positive turn. The Egyptian has been recently linked with a move to Italian club Juventus, however, the wishes of the player in staying at the club are now looking more likely.

Earlier reports suggested that Mohamed Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, had turned down a contract offer back in December and were demanding a higher wage.

The Egyptian King has reiterated many times his desire to stay at the club and that it is in the hands of the Liverpool board to get the deal done. However, the rumoured demands of £400k-420k per week would break the club's strict wage structure that FSG have put in place.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With other clubs interested in the Liverpool forward, it is vital the Reds get the contract sorted before he is able to speak to other clubs for free next year. If they want to keep him then, both parties need to agree, but if the club let him leave then it must be this summer if they want to bring money in from his departure.

Juventus have been reported to have spoken to Salah's agent in recent weeks and with PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all aiming to lure Liverpool's star, the club's board will want to know where Salah's future lies sooner rather than later.

Despite negotiations between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool breaking down, Football Insider have reported a positive twist in the saga. The outlet exclusively claim that sources within the club have revealed that FSG are positive that a 'huge' deal can be secured to keep the Egyptian King at the club.

Have FSG given into Mohamed Salah's demands or have the player and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, backed down?

