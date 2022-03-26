Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: 'Huge' FSG Update On Mohamed Salah's Future With Liverpool Following Links To Juventus

According to reports, Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool and FSG have taken a positive turn. The Egyptian has been recently linked with a move to Italian club Juventus, however, the wishes of the player in staying at the club are now looking more likely. 

Earlier reports suggested that Mohamed Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, had turned down a contract offer back in December and were demanding a higher wage. 

The Egyptian King has reiterated many times his desire to stay at the club and that it is in the hands of the Liverpool board to get the deal done. However, the rumoured demands of £400k-420k per week would break the club's strict wage structure that FSG have put in place.

Mohamed Salah

With other clubs interested in the Liverpool forward, it is vital the Reds get the contract sorted before he is able to speak to other clubs for free next year. If they want to keep him then, both parties need to agree, but if the club let him leave then it must be this summer if they want to bring money in from his departure. 

Juventus have been reported to have spoken to Salah's agent in recent weeks and with PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all aiming to lure Liverpool's star, the club's board will want to know where Salah's future lies sooner rather than later. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite negotiations between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool breaking down, Football Insider have reported a positive twist in the saga. The outlet exclusively claim that sources within the club have revealed that FSG are positive that a 'huge' deal can be secured to keep the Egyptian King at the club. 

Have FSG given into Mohamed Salah's demands or have the player and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, backed down?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Steven Gerrard
News

Watch: Liverpool Legends In Training Ahead Of Barcelona Clash - Gerrard, McManaman, Carragher, Kuyt & More

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Would Be Excited' By Possibility Of Managing Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
World Cup, Qatar
Transfers

Liverpool Could Make Millions Off Transfer On World Cup Star With Big Summer Window Coming Up

By Damon Carr58 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Hints On Mohamed Salah Staying At Liverpool As Contract Talks Continue

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Two Premier League Clubs In Talks With Agent Of PSV Winger Cody Gakpo, As Liverpool Target Mulls Over Options

By Sam Patterson13 hours ago
World Cup
Non LFC

Watch: Mohamed Salah Plays Big Part In Egypt’s Opening Goal Against Senegal In World Cup Qualifier

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Andreas Schjelderup
Quotes

'It Hurt' - NXGN 2022 Wonderkid On How It Felt Rejecting Liverpool

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago