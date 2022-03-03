Report: Premier League Clubs Not Part Of New Super League Arrangement | Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Amongst Teams Pulling Out
Reports suggest that the six Premier League clubs are not involved in the new plans for a European Super League. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham do not intend to return to the proposed competition.
The original European Super plan was met with a backlash from football fans worldwide. Protests and anger towards the people behind the project forced most of the clubs to pull out.
Liverpool owner John W Henry apologised to Liverpool fans through a video for his involvement in the ideas, in which he was one of the three main owners pushing for it.
It was reported earlier today by Vozpópuli that ten clubs are to bring back plans for the European Super League to go ahead, with a new format. However, new reports by The Telegraph suggest that none of the Premier League clubs will be involved.
Will football fans stand together once again and put an end to this greed driven idea or will the game we love succumb to power and wealth?
