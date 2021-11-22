BREAKING Report: Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward Is May Stay Longer Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacking

According to reports, Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward may delay his departure from the club. A day after the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a manager.

The circus that is Manchester United is getting more comedic by the day. Yesterday seems like one step forward and five steps back.

Sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the start of what should be a turnaround for the club. The Glazers, however, have other plans.

Not only is it all going wrong on the pitch for Manchester United, it is even messier in the background. From the Glazers down to the players, the unknown of what is going on is for all to see.

Manchester United, on the pitch, are going through one of their worst runs in a long time. With embarsssing defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford, the players look demoralised.

Saturday's loss was enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lose his job, which to many was a year too late. Former midfielder Michael Carrick has now taken over as caretaker manager.

After confirming the rest of the coaching staff will be staying last night as well, today Sky reports suggest that chief executive Ed Woodward, who has overseen the embarsssment of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson left, is set to delay his departure.

Author Verdict

As a Liverpool fan, that's one Christmas wish already come true. Ed Woodward is the puppet that has lied his way through to the top.

Always talking about 'The United Way', Woodward has sold nothing but lies to the fans when really he knows nothing about football.

He is used to line up the pockets of the Glazers and the longer he is there, the longer the club continues to struggle.

It wouldn't surprise me seeing Michael Carrick in a full-time role next season as Manchester United manager.

Yesterday, I felt quite sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he has been hung out to dry by not only the Glazers, but Ed Woodward too. He was always fighting a losing cause in which clearly broke him.

The Glazers and Ed Woodward have a lot to answer for but all they do is hide away. Although I have a problem with having people like this in football and the Premier League in particular, seeing Manchester United crumbling like a sandcastle when the tide is is always a pleasure.

