Report: Super League Set To Be Re-Introduced This Year After Meeting Between Barcelona And Real Madrid Presidents And Juventus Chairman

Reports suggest that the European Super League will be re-introduced this year, following a meeting between Florentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli.

European football were shook in April, last year after the a proposal of a European Super League taking over domestic leagues and UEFA competitions.

The new competition was set up by Real Madrid president Florentina Perez, along with the Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, as well as owners from Liverpool (John W. Henry), Manchester United (Joel Glazer) and Arsenal (Stan Kroenke).

IMAGO / PA Images

The Super League was to group 20 of the biggest clubs in Europe into one league away from their domestic leagues and UEFA competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

The 20 clubs were to include the 'Big 6' from England alongside clubs from La Liga and Serie A. Some big clubs however separated themselves from the money-based tournament, which were Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Plans fell apart following a huge backlash from football fans across Europe and fights to save their leagues. Both Manchester City and Chelsea were then the first clubs to pull out, which created a domino effect, as other clubs followed.

Despite the stance from Florentino Perez especially, the plans came to a halt and were put on hold, for now.

According to reports from Financial Times, via Diario Sport there has been a meeting between all Florentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli to re-introduce the European Super League this year.

