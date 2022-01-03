Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Super League Set To Be Re-Introduced This Year After Meeting Between Barcelona And Real Madrid Presidents And Juventus Chairman

Author:

Reports suggest that the European Super League will be re-introduced this year, following a meeting between Florentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli. 

European football were shook in April, last year after the a proposal of a European Super League taking over domestic leagues and UEFA competitions. 

The new competition was set up by Real Madrid president Florentina Perez, along with the Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, as well as owners from Liverpool (John W. Henry), Manchester United (Joel Glazer) and Arsenal (Stan Kroenke).

John W Henry

The Super League was to group 20 of the biggest clubs in Europe into one league away from their domestic leagues and UEFA competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

The 20 clubs were to include the 'Big 6' from England alongside clubs from La Liga and Serie A. Some big clubs however separated themselves from the money-based tournament, which were Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Read More

Plans fell apart following a huge backlash from football fans across Europe and fights to save their leagues. Both Manchester City and Chelsea were then the first clubs to pull out, which created a domino effect, as other clubs followed. 

Despite the stance from Florentino Perez especially, the plans came to a halt and were put on hold, for now.

According to reports from Financial Times, via Diario Sport there has been a meeting between all Florentino Perez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli to re-introduce the European Super League this year.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

John W Henry
News

Report: Super League Set To Be Re-Introduced This Year After Meeting Between Barcelona And Real Madrid Presidents And Juventus Chairman

2 minutes ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

'We Should Be All Over Him' Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's Transfer Interest In £18million Rated Premier League Star Adama Traore

16 minutes ago
Leighton Clarkson
News

'It Could Be Serious' - Midfielder Recall Worsens Fears About Thiago Injury

1 hour ago
Ricardo Pepi
Non LFC

USMNT Star Ricardo Pepi Joins FC Augsburg From FC Dallas for $20million

1 hour ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Divock Origi Set For Juventus Move After Comeback Campaign

1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Liverpool Captain Praises Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
Nat Phillips
News

Nat Phillips' Agent Speaks About January Transfer to Napoli

2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott Set to Return to Liverpool Team Training After Four Months Out With Ankle Fracture

2 hours ago