November 14, 2021
Non-Liverpool Report: Former Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Wanted By Manchester United With Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Still In Contention

Author:

Reports are suggesting that Manchester United are highly interested in Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to take over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are also rumoured to be speaking to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never looked more like losing his job as Manchester United than he has right now. With reports coming out last week about Rodgers verbally agreeing to take over, this week Zidane is the talk of the town. 

The French magician is currently not in a job so wouldn't cost Manchester United compensation. He left Real Madrid in the Summer after his second spell there as a manager.

Zidane

Zidane and Rodgers are the two managers rumoured to have been prioritised by the Manhcester United board as replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Read More

Last week reports suggested that a verbal agreement had been made between Manchester United and the Leicester City manager. This was suddneltly spread across social media but nothing concrete has come out.

According to the Express, Manchester United's board have now turned their attention to Zinedine Zidane, making him number one on their list. 

With the squad and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returning to training on Monday, these rumours won't go away. Altough Ole may be taking training this week, there's doubts over the future weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as another tough run of games coming up but whether is will be in charge for them all, we will have to wait and see. 

Are Manchester United really in for Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers or is it just spin from the club to please the fans?

