Report: Mohamed Salah’s Contract Situation With Liverpool And FSG ‘Will’ Be Announced Next Summer

Reports suggest that Mohamed Salah’s contract situation will not be revealed until the summer of 2023. No agreement has been made between Salah and Liverpool as of now.

The message is clear from the Liverpool fanbase, they want Mohamed Salah to stay. Unfortunately talks between the winger, his agent, FSG and the Liverpool board are unable to be agreed upon.

IMAGO / Focus Images

At his time at Anfield, the Egyptian King has been a catalyst for the improvement under manager Jurgen Klopp. His performances have been outstandingly consistent, taking him into the conversation of being regarded as the best player in the world currently.

Earlier reports stated that the asking price Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa was around £400k per week. However, Liverpool have a strict wage structure in place, which they stand by, which creates the stand off between both parties.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

As much as we as a fanbase want to know what is going on with Mohamed Salah, according to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, nothing will be revealed before next summer.

The unknown of what is happening has leaves nothing but speculation until then.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok