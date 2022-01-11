Skip to main content
Report: EFL Did Not Receive Complaints About Liverpool's Postponement With Arsenal Despite Reports

The EFL did not receive any formal complaints after Liverpool's match with Arsenal was postponed, only to find out most of Liverpool's positive Covid test were false.

Earlier on in the week, reports from The Athletic suggested that EFL received a number of complaints regarding Liverpool's postponement of the Carabao Cup match against Arsenal, after confirmation of Trent Alexander-Arnold's was a correct positive. 

AXA Training Centre

Prior to their EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal, Liverpool were forced to shut down the training ground by Public Health England following an outbreak of positive Covid results.

Liverpool got their request to postpone the match accepted from the EFL. This was welcomed with outrage on social media from rival fans, despite Liverpool following correct Government guidlines.

Following the earlier reports from The Athletic about receiving complaints, Liverpool Echo report they understand that that is not the case and the EFL has not received any complaints about Liverpool.

