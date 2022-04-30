Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback, Throwing Jurgen Klopp’s Plans Up In The Air

As the season is coming to end, Jurgen Klopp’s squad depth will become vital, as Liverpool continue on their journey to an historic quadruple. 

This season has seen brilliant additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad in Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz. The rise of Harvey Elliot has also been brilliant to watch, as Liverpool are starting to look set for the next few years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Having just signed a new deal at the club, Jurgen Klopp will have one eye on his future team and what players he will have next season.

The Reds have incredible back up players around the pitch apart from one area. Right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is key to the way Liverpool play and when missing it is highly noticeable with centre-back Joe Gomez having to cover. 

Liverpool have been looking to sign Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsat to be the full-time plan B behind Trent. Having won the Young Scottish Player of the Season, Ramsey has done more than impress his admirers. 

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
According to Football Insider, Leeds United have taken the lead in the race to sign the Scottish starlet and have been given permission to hold talks. 

Serie A side Bologna have had a bid rejected by Aberdeen for £4.8m, which means Liverpool and the Yorkshire club will have to aim higher to secure his signature. 

Will Liverpool be able to secure yet another talented youngster?

