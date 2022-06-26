Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Willing To Keep Nat Phillips, Due To Joel Matip And Joe Gomez Contract Uncertainty

Nat Phillips made an impact on the Liverpool fans during the 2020/21 season when the team were ravished with injuries. The tough defender stepped in when The Reds needed him the most and never looked out of place.

Liverpool brought in Ibrahima Konate last year to make sure they had 4 key centre-backs to pick from. In a long, tough season, the options have been there to allow enough rest and prevent injury.

Nat Phillips was at that point surplus to requirements and was loaned out to Bournemouth. A successful loan deal in a promoted side has given the club a lot to think about. 

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are yet to sign a new contract, which has stalled any decision on what they do with Phillips. If Gomez and Matip are to sign an extension, the club is happy to either loan Phillips out once more or sell him.

According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are open to keeping Nat Phillips if they were to lose either of the other two. A very big decision will need to be made over the coming weeks. 

Would you be happy with Nat Phillips being the fourth-choice centre-back for The Reds?

Author Verdict

The club need to start being brutal when it comes to selling and signing. In the history of the Premier League, the best teams stay at the top by not working on sentimentality alone. 

Nat Phillips

Stop keeping players because they have been a part of the club, instead get rid and start putting money towards improvements. Nat Phillips was incredible when called upon, but it doesn't mean he can replace Gomez or Matip full-time. 

The same can be said about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too. Sell him and give Jurgen Klopp a little extra to bring another midfielder in. Stop being tight and start being ambitious.

