Report: Mohamed Salah In Advanced Talks With Liverpool Over Contract Extension

According to reports, Mohamed Salah is now in advanced talks with Liverpool over his contract extension, which will make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.

The news all Liverpool fans have been waiting for, Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing a deal with Liverpool to keep him at Anfield for the rest of his career.

Despite the Egyptian King’s future with The Reds being heavily doubted over the last couple of months, all parties involved may well be finally getting what they want.

Mohamed Salah is having his best season, topping the goalscoring charts in the league once again. Unfortunately, earlier reports suggested that his agent Ramy Abbas Issa was speaking to Barcelona about his client joining the Spanish giants have cast a small shadow over what has been a record-breaking campaign.

Since coming back from AFCON, Salah’s form has dipped drastically, which has sparked concerns in the fanbase in whether his focus is fully on his current club or not. However recent reports may put those thoughts to bed.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are reportedly now in advanced talks over is contract extension. Portuguese transfer insider Pedro Almeida and earlier in the day Raza Rehman, both reported the news that will put a smile on every Liverpool fan’s face.

If the Egyptian signs the contract, he will be the highest paid player ever for the club. The deal will also see him stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career.

