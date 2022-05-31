Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'

Reports suggest that Mohamed Salah has almost signed a new contract extension with Liverpool. The Egyptian King's future has been in doubt for months, despite him publicly stating his desire to stay on numerous occasions. 

After months of speculation and uncertainty, the Mohamed Salah contract saga is almost over. With Sadio Mane set to leave Anfield, the thought of losing our other star forward would be disastrous. 

Mohamed Salah

Another incredible season for Liverpool was led by an inspired Mohamed Salah playing at the highest of levels before his departure to AFCON.

The Liverpool did end up with another golden boot to his outstanding collection and just recently won the PFA Player of the Year. With the huge help from the Egyptian captain, Jurgen Klopp's men fought on all fronts to the very end, coming away with a domestic cup double.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will be key once again next season and if reports are true, for many more seasons to come. According to Pedro Almeida, his contract extension with Liverpool is 'almost done', which ends a saga that has gone on for months. 

Will we finally see Mohamed Salah put pen to paper and commit his career to The Reds? 

