Report: Mohamed Salah Close To ‘Huge’ New Contract With Liverpool
The news we are all waiting for is edging closer and closer the days move on. Mohamed Salah’s new contract is finally becoming more of a reality than a dream.
Liverpool face Manchester City tomorrow afternoon in what could well be a title-decider. However, whilst the concentration from the players will be for that match, the fanbase can’t help but worry about the future of Mohamed Salah.
Earlier reports suggested that the Egyptian King and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa had rejected an offer from the club back in December.
These reports have caused a divide within the fanbase on whether FSG break their wage structure to keep their best player or stick to it and let him go if he chooses money over club.
The saga is almost over, that is according to a ‘source’ close to the club, via Football Insider. The report suggests that Mohamed Salah is ‘close’ to signing a new deal.
The forward is ‘willing to compromise’ his high demands and to finally spurs pen to paper to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career.
