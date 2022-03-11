Report: Mohamed Salah 'Will' Listen To Offers From Real Madrid, PSG And Juventus If Liverpool Contract Isn't Right

Reports suggest that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is willing to listen to offers from both PSG and Juventus, plus Real Madrid (if Kylian Mbappe's move fails) next summer. The Egyptian King won't accept anything less than the wage he and his agent have asked for.

Liverpool have a fight on their hands if they were to keep their superstar, Mohamed Salah. Earlier reports from Fabrizio Romano suggested that talks broke down in December, as the club and FSG didn't agree with the wage demands from the Egyptian and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

The level of performances Salah has put up since his time at Liverpool, even more so this season, have given the fanbase every right to ask for him to receive a new contract. Liverpool's star man is currently on the form of his life and being regarded by many as the best player in the world at this moment in time.

As Salah gets older, his next deal most probably will be his last at the highest level. Liverpool are looking to build for the future and concentrating on transferring young talent in the summer. The Luis Diaz transfer was a fine example of what the club is planning for in the future.

Mohamed Salah, 29, is coming towards the end of his career, however being the athlete that he is, it's more than likely that he has another four years left of his prime ability. Will Liverpool be able to keep the Egyptian or will he leave for another club next summer?

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving is increasing. Reported by Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, the Egyptian winger is open to offers from Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

The reports also suggest that Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa will accept nothing less than £420k per week if he were to stay at Liverpool, which is his preferred choice.

