Report: Jurgen Klopp Signing A New Contract Is Exactly What Mohamed Salah Wanted For Him To Stay At Liverpool

With the news of Jurgen Klopp signing a new contract with Liverpool until 2026, all eyes turn to the futures of both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. According to reports, the Egyptian King's new deal now looks very likely following today's announcement.

The future of Liverpool Football Club has been uncertain for a couple of years, well that was up until today. Jurgen Klopp puts pen to paper and extends his contract with the club for two more years.

Now one of the three big deals is done, Liverpool fans sit in waiting for the the next two. One of those is involving a certain Mohammed Salah. Earlier reports suggested the forward had rejected an offer by the club back in December.

Since then, there has been a mixture of reports from linking the Egyptian with clubs such as PSG and Real Madrid to being happy to lower his demands in order to stay.

The man himself, on several occasions, has reiterated his desire to play for Liverpool for the rest of his career, claiming that it is not all about money. The future of the club itself is something Mohamed Salah wanted to be outlined for him to tie down.

Reports by Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud suggest that Jurgen Klopp staying on at Liverpool is a huge boost for Salah staying with The Reds. We may see the Egyptian King's contract talks soon speed up in the next month or so.

