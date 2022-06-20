Report: Liverpool's Priority Is To Extend Naby Keita's Contract After Transfers Finished For The Summer

Just over a week into the transfer window and Liverpool's incoming transfers are all but done according to reports. Along with sales, the club will now be concentrating on cemented new deals for current players.

Liverpool's midfield options this season seem to be the talk of the town at the moment, with a majority of the fanbase worried at not bringing one in and the rest happy with going into a new season with the same batch of players.

After a failed attempt at a deal with Aurelien Tchouameni, The Reds are reportedly waiting until next summer for a midfielder, which seemed the priority before the window opening.

However, after the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, Julian Ward and his recruitment team have turned their attention to extending contracts. As well as Mohamed Salah, four other players are in talks to stay at Liverpool and are looking to get it done before the new season starts.

Well known journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Naby Keita is at the top of the list of the extensions. The Guinea midfielder has been unfortunately hit with many injuries since coming to England, but last season was able to get a good run of games together.

Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliot and Diogo Jota are also in the mind of the club to tie down to a new deal.

Can Naby Keita stay fit and show exactly what he is capabale more often this season?

