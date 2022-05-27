Skip to main content
Report: Thiago Alcantara Definitely Fit For Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

The news all Liverpool fans were waiting for. Reports state that Thiago Alcantara is fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid. 

One day until Liverpool go head to head against Real Madrid in the Champions League final and Jurgen Klopp’s selection headache has become much stronger. 

Fabinho Thiago Alcantara

Both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara suffered injuries in the team’s successful FA Cup victory over Chelsea. Since then, the midfielders have been working as hard as ever to make sure they are fit for this weekend’s showdown with the La Liga champions. 

Jurgen Klopp has given his updates on both players’ injuries, but recent reports give a much clearer indication of Thaigo’s availability for tomorrow. 

Thiago Alcantara

According to Bein Sports, Thiago Alcantara is 100% fit and has gone on the plane alongside Fabinho. A huge boost for The Reds as they look to make it European Cup number 7.

How key are Thiago and Fabinho for tomorrow and does it make Liverpool favourites?

