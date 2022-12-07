Revealed: 33 Player Liverpool Squad That Travelled To Dubai, Three Major Returns From Injury

Jurgen Klopp has taken a strong 33-player Liverpool squad to Dubai as his team start their preparations for the return of domestic football.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Due to the World Cup, the Premier League was halted during the second week of November but will return on Boxing Day with Liverpool's visit to Aston Villa.

Prior to that match, the Reds will also take on rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup, Round of 16, on the 22nd December.

Injury Returns Boost

Klopp and his squad have travelled to Dubai for a training camp and to take on Lyon and AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup as they step up their preparations for club football returning.

They have been boosted by the return to team training of Joel Matip, Naby Keita, and Luis Diaz after injuries whilst Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota have also travelled to continue their rehabilitation from their long-term issues.

Joel Matip IMAGO / Sportimage Naby Keita IMAGO / motivio Luis Diaz IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga,

Defenders

Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers

Midfielders

James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara, Bobby Clark, Jake Cain, Dominic Corness

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Mekalmu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Ben Doak

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |