Revealed: 37 Man Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

The 37-man squad for Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia has been revealed as the players touched down in Thailand on Sunday.

The Reds will play their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday against rivals Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok before travelling to Singapore to take on Crystal Palace on Friday.

As always, there is huge interest in Liverpool wherever in the world they go, and they received a rapturous reception from the locals after they touched down.

Liverpool Squad

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong 37-man squad for the tour of the far east which includes new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho but Calvin Ramsay stays at home after the German manager revealed the club had picked up on an injury during his medical.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also not included and it is unknown at this point as to why the Irish international has not travelled.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark,

