Revealed: Liverpool Goalkeeper Kit For 2022/23 Season As Modelled By Alisson Becker
Liverpool have posted a photo online of Alisson Becker in their goalkeeper shirt for the 2022/23 season that will accompany the new home kit that was unveiled last week.
The new goalkeeper kit is a lilac colour and was modelled by Liverpool's world-class number one Alisson.
The shirt has two different shades of lilac with the main body and shoulders a lighter shade than the sleeves and collar.
The kit is complete with Nike logo, Liverpool crest, and sponsor details - Standard Chartered and Expedia.
This new design and colour scheme is likely to be a big hit with fans and it will take over from the current green goalkeeping kit which has been worn by Brazilian Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Adrian.
Now fans have seen the official home kit designs, they will eagerly await the release of the away and alternative kits that will follow in the coming weeks.
